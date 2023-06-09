Back Of Clerk (Bulawayo)

Job Description
An exciting opportunity has risen for Back Office Clerk at our Bulawayo Retail Branch to maintain all back-office records, capture files and reconcile branch transactions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Captures bank transactions daily in line with procedure manual.
- Attending to customer queries.
- Files and maintains records as per procedure.
- Reconciles branch petty cash expenses.
- Opens bank accounts as per procedure.
- Checks teller transactions.
- Sells all bank products as per set target.
- Processes loans as per procedure.
- Orders and issues stationery as and when necessary.
- Any other duties as delegated by the superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Banking & Finance or Business related degree.
- Minimum of one year experience working at Back Office in a financial institution.
- Possession of a Driver's licence is an added advantage.
- Fluent in both Ndebele and Shona language is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating "Back Office Clerk - Bulawayo" under the subject line.
NB: Copies of academic and professional qualifications must accompany all applications.
Deadline: 09 June 2023