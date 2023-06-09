Back Of Clerk (Bulawayo)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has risen for Back Office Clerk at our Bulawayo Retail Branch to maintain all back-office records, capture files and reconcile branch transactions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Captures bank transactions daily in line with procedure manual.

Attending to customer queries.

Files and maintains records as per procedure.

Reconciles branch petty cash expenses.

Opens bank accounts as per procedure.

Checks teller transactions.

Sells all bank products as per set target.

Processes loans as per procedure.

Orders and issues stationery as and when necessary.

Any other duties as delegated by the superior.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Banking & Finance or Business related degree.

Minimum of one year experience working at Back Office in a financial institution.

Possession of a Driver's licence is an added advantage.

Fluent in both Ndebele and Shona language is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating "Back Office Clerk - Bulawayo" under the subject line.

NB: Copies of academic and professional qualifications must accompany all applications.

Deadline: 09 June 2023