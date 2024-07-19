Back Office/ Treasury Clerks (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position. Candidate will be responsible for back office administrative duties.

Duties and Responsibilities

Settlement of clients’ accounts.

Matching of transactions.

Verification of funds on Contipay with Bank statement.

Maintaining required float balances for day-to-day operations.

Daily revenue reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Finance/ Banking / Accounts.

Relevant back office.

Excellent Reconciliation Skills.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CVs to the following email address: hammerposts@gmail.com

Deadline: 11 August 2024