Back Office/ Treasury Clerks (Harare)
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position. Candidate will be responsible for back office administrative duties.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Settlement of clients’ accounts.
- Matching of transactions.
- Verification of funds on Contipay with Bank statement.
- Maintaining required float balances for day-to-day operations.
- Daily revenue reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Finance/ Banking / Accounts.
- Relevant back office.
- Excellent Reconciliation Skills.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CVs to the following email address: hammerposts@gmail.com
Deadline: 11 August 2024
A Holdings company covering Auctioneering, Real Estate, Microfinance, Forex Exchange, Gaming, Advertising, Design, Printing and Manufacturing.
