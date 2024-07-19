Pindula|Search Pindula
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

Back Office/ Treasury Clerks (Harare)

Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Aug. 11, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position. Candidate will be responsible for back office administrative duties.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Settlement of clients’ accounts.
  • Matching of transactions.
  • Verification of funds on Contipay with Bank statement.
  • Maintaining required float balances for day-to-day operations.
  • Daily revenue reports.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Finance/ Banking / Accounts.
  • Relevant back office.
  • Excellent Reconciliation Skills.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CVs to the following email address: hammerposts@gmail.com

Deadline: 11 August 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

A Holdings company covering Auctioneering, Real Estate, Microfinance, Forex Exchange, Gaming, Advertising, Design, Printing and Manufacturing.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)
Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)

Accountant: Accounting Information Systems (Harare)

Deadline:
Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientist Council of Zimbabwe
Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientist Council of Zimbabwe

Accounts Attachee (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback