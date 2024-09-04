Bike Courier (Harare)
Job Description
We are seeking a reliable and efficient Bike Courier to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for delivering packages, documents and medication to various locations within a designated area. The ideal candidate should have excellent time management skills, be physically fit, and have a good knowledge of the local area.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Collect and deliver packages and documents to various locations within a designated area.
- Ensure packages are delivered on time and in good condition.
- Communicate with customers and provide excellent customer service.
- Maintain accurate records of deliveries and pickups.
- Maintain and clean the bike regularly.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should be 25 years and above.
- Valid Class 3 Drivers License and a clean driving record.
- Experience as a bike courier a MUST.
- Time Management skills.
- Good knowledge of the local area.
- Good communication and customer service skills.
Other
Working Conditions
- The Bike Courier will be required to work outdoors in various weather conditions. The Job may require working on weekends and public holidays. The candidate must be able to work independently and manage their time effectively.
How to Apply
Send your CV and Certificates to: sales@ultramedhealth.com, not later than 5 September 2024, clearly indicating the position being applied for as the e-mail subject.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Ultra-Med Health Care
Ultramed Health is a Medical Aid Society incorporated and registered in Zimbabwe. The medical aid society is supported by an established network of doctors and other suppliers of medical services.
Address: 242 Samora Machel Ave W, Harare