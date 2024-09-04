Bike Courier (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking a reliable and efficient Bike Courier to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for delivering packages, documents and medication to various locations within a designated area. The ideal candidate should have excellent time management skills, be physically fit, and have a good knowledge of the local area.

Duties and Responsibilities

Collect and deliver packages and documents to various locations within a designated area.

Ensure packages are delivered on time and in good condition.

Communicate with customers and provide excellent customer service.

Maintain accurate records of deliveries and pickups.

Maintain and clean the bike regularly.

Qualifications and Experience

Should be 25 years and above.

Valid Class 3 Drivers License and a clean driving record.

Experience as a bike courier a MUST.

Time Management skills.

Good knowledge of the local area.

Good communication and customer service skills.

Other

Working Conditions

The Bike Courier will be required to work outdoors in various weather conditions. The Job may require working on weekends and public holidays. The candidate must be able to work independently and manage their time effectively.

How to Apply

Send your CV and Certificates to: sales@ultramedhealth.com, not later than 5 September 2024, clearly indicating the position being applied for as the e-mail subject.