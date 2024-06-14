Billing Clerk (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from competent suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the position based at Corporate 24 Hospital along J.Tongogara Street between 8th and 9th Avenue Bulawayo.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree or Diploma in Finance or Accounting.
- In-dept knowledge of medical claims processes.
- Proven experience as a billing clerk.
- In-depth knowledge of medical claims regulations( AHFOZ tariff codes).
- Knowledge of various accounting packages.
- Strong attention to detail.
- Adherence to laws and confidentiality guidelines.
- Experience in insurance claims will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested persons should email their applications together with Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of proof of qualification no later than Friday 21 June 2024 to:
The Administrator
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
89 Parham House
Josiah Tongogara Street
Between 8th & 9th Ave
Bulawayo
Zimbabwe
Or email hospitalgroupvacancies@gmail.com
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.