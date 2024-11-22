Billing Supervisor (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the above vacant position. Webdev (Pvt) Ltd is Zimbabwe’s leading web & e-mail hosting, online marketing, e-commerce, online payments and web development company, a multi-award-winning company and also a market leader. Webdev is an employer of equal opportunity and offers a competitive salary and benefits
Main Purpose of the Role
To oversee and manage all aspects of the company's billing processes, ensuring accurate and timely invoicing, payment collection, revenue generation, and reporting.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Invoicing Clients: Manage the end-to-end invoicing process to ensure accuracy and timeliness in issuing invoices for new and recurring clients in line with the Billing SOP. Supervise new order activations and coordinate with the support and projects teams to ensure smooth service initiation for new clients.
- Billing Customer Support: Provide proactive customer support by addressing billing queries, managing disputes, and ensuring timely resolution of issues. Oversee Know Your Customer (KYC) data collection activities, maintaining compliance with company policies, and enhancing client satisfaction.
- Revenue Collection and Payment Follow-Up: Lead efforts to manage and improve collection processes, including follow-up on overdue payments, implementing payment plans when necessary, and collaborating with sales to align on outstanding accounts.
- Auditing and Reporting: Conduct regular audits to ensure billing accuracy and compliance. Analyze revenue trends, identify areas for improvement, and prepare weekly and monthly reports on revenue generation, new clients, and service activations.
- Client Account Management: Generate and maintain accurate client statements, track account status, and oversee the updating of service agreements and cost schedules. Work with internal stakeholders to manage suspended, overdue, and reactivated accounts in alignment with client needs and company policies.
- Staff Supervision: Directly supervise Billing Officers and coordinate with Sales Consultants, providing leadership and support to ensure optimal performance. Monitor daily activities, offer training and mentorship, and conduct regular performance evaluations to support staff growth and development.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Accounting or Equivalent.
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or a related field is an added advantage.
- 2-4 years of experience in billing, finance, or a related role, with at least 1-2 years in a supervisory position. Experience in managing billing teams, streamlining billing processes, and driving revenue collection efforts is highly preferred.
- Proven experience in billing or finance roles with supervisory responsibilities.
- Strong attention to detail, analytical skills, and ability to work under tight deadlines.
- Proficient in using billing software and Microsoft Excel.
- Exceptional communication skills and a customer-centric approach.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Deadline: 27 November 2024
Webdev Group
