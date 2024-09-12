Blockman (Bulawayo)
Job Vacancy
Job Description
Swan Fresh Meats (PVT)LTD is currently loking for a Blockman to join the team based in Bulawayo.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Good practical skills, with a minimum of two years’ experience as a blockman and have a traceable reference.
- A high standard of personal cleanliness.
- Safety and responsibility skills.
- The ability to work well in a team.
- Good communication and customer service skills.
- Good visual sense for counter and window displays.
- To be aged between 25 and 35.
Other
How to Apply
If interested kindly send your resume to: mitnoshiepvtltd@gmail.com
Deadline: 05 September 2024