Blockman (Bulawayo)

Sep. 05, 2024
Job Description

Swan Fresh Meats (PVT)LTD is currently loking for a  Blockman to join the team based in Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Good practical skills, with a minimum of two years’ experience as a blockman and have a traceable reference.
  • A high standard of personal cleanliness.
  • Safety and responsibility skills.
  • The ability to work well in a team.
  • Good communication and customer service skills.
  • Good visual sense for counter and window displays.
  • To be aged between 25 and 35.

Other

How to Apply

If interested kindly send your resume to: mitnoshiepvtltd@gmail.com

Deadline: 05 September 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

.

