Blockman (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Swan Fresh Meats (PVT)LTD is currently loking for a Blockman to join the team based in Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Good practical skills, with a minimum of two years’ experience as a blockman and have a traceable reference.

A high standard of personal cleanliness.

Safety and responsibility skills.

The ability to work well in a team.

Good communication and customer service skills.

Good visual sense for counter and window displays.

To be aged between 25 and 35.

Other

How to Apply

If interested kindly send your resume to: mitnoshiepvtltd@gmail.com

Deadline: 05 September 2024