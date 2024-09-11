Boiler Maker (Harare)

Job Description

The organization is inviting suitably qualified candidates to apply for the position that has arisen in its structures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Install and maintain Boiler systems for Asphalt plant.

Cut, shape, assemble as well as repairing metal products for Asphalt plant.

Repair iron sheets structures and vessels.

Implement planned maintenance schedules for Asphalt plant equipment.

Adhere to safety and performance standards.

Providing support on equipment replacement.

Qualifications and Experience

Class 1 Artisan.

At least 3 years experiences.

Traceable references.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CV’s and applications to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw.

NB: Only successful candidates will be contacted, and applications received after the closing date will be disqualified.