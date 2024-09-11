Pindula|Search Pindula
Fossil Contracting

Boiler Maker (Harare)

Sep. 11, 2024
Sep. 11, 2024
Job Description

The organization is inviting suitably qualified candidates to apply for the position that has arisen in its structures.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Install and maintain Boiler systems for Asphalt plant.
  • Cut, shape, assemble as well as repairing metal products for Asphalt plant.
  • Repair iron sheets structures and vessels.
  • Implement planned maintenance schedules for Asphalt plant equipment.
  • Adhere to safety and performance standards.
  • Providing support on equipment replacement.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Class 1 Artisan.
  • At least 3 years experiences.
  • Traceable references.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CV’s and applications to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw.

NB: Only successful candidates will be contacted, and applications received after the closing date will be disqualified.

Deadline: 11 September 2024

Fossil Contracting

077 316 4791

Founded in 2010 and going from strength to strength since, Fossil Contracting is a Zimbabwean Contracting firm, specializing in Civil Works, Contract Mining, Road Construction, Earth works, Building & Structural Works and Plant Hire.

