Boiler Maker (Harare)

Job Description

An Exciting opportunity has risen at Khayah Cement for suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above post, which has arisen in the Mechanical Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Performing routine inspections and maintenance on existing equipment to ensure optimal operation.

Ensuring that all installations meet safety and regulatory standards.

Diagnosing issues with equipment and systems, identifying problems quickly to minimize downtime.

Adhering to safety protocols and guidelines to ensure a safe working environment.

Participating in safety training and maintaining awareness of hazards in the workplace.

Collaborating with engineers, operators, and other tradespeople to ensure smooth operations.

Conducting tests and inspections to verify the integrity of the work performed.

Ensuring that all work meets quality standards and specifications.

Filling in the job cards at the end of each task to provide feedback on actual duration, methodology, spares use, challenges etc. to allow for continual improvement of the planning and execution cycle.

Qualifications and Experience

Apprentice Trained Boiler Maker.

3 years post trade experience in Boiler Making.

At least 5 O' level passes including Mathematics.

Experience with the cement manufacturing or mining industry an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified individuals who are interested in this challenging career opportunity are encouraged to submit their application and detailed CV to: hr@khayahcement.com by 24 November 2024.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Our recruitment process is designed to be fair, effective, and efficient, aligning with regulatory requirements while upholding our commitment to equality and diversity.