Boiler Operator (Harare)
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Job Description
Prodairy is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as a Boiler Operator.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Operates the boiler following established operating procedures.
- Observes the boiler and auxiliary units to detect malfunctions and reports them to the maintenance supervisor.
- Monitors boiler feed water to ensure it remains within regulated levels.
- Detects leaks or malfunctions to ensure the boiler operates efficiently and safely.
- Monitors boiler water and chemical levels and adjusts them to maintain required levels.
- Updates available log sheets for operation, maintenance, and safety activities, test results, instrument readings, details of equipment malfunctions, and maintenance work.
- Adheres to, and ensures adherence to, safety, health, and environmental regulations and standard procedures.
- Performs any other duties as required from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- 2-4 years’ Boiler experience.
- Certificate in Boiler Operation/ Equivalent.
- Knowledge of Manufacturing Processes/Boiler Operations.
- Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- FMCG Manufacturing.
- Fast-paced culture.
Other
How to Apply
If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw no later than 4 October 2024, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
