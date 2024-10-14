Boiler Operator (Harare)

Job Description

Prodairy is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as a Boiler Operator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Operates the boiler following established operating procedures.

Observes the boiler and auxiliary units to detect malfunctions and reports them to the maintenance supervisor.

Monitors boiler feed water to ensure it remains within regulated levels.

Detects leaks or malfunctions to ensure the boiler operates efficiently and safely.

Monitors boiler water and chemical levels and adjusts them to maintain required levels.

Updates available log sheets for operation, maintenance, and safety activities, test results, instrument readings, details of equipment malfunctions, and maintenance work.

Adheres to, and ensures adherence to, safety, health, and environmental regulations and standard procedures.

Performs any other duties as required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

2-4 years’ Boiler experience.

Certificate in Boiler Operation/ Equivalent.

Knowledge of Manufacturing Processes/Boiler Operations.

Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

FMCG Manufacturing.

Fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw no later than 4 October 2024, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.