Boilermaker- Class 1 (Mutorashanga)

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant position on contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Have a good mechanical aptitude.

Carries out all fabrication works on EMEs, HOWO trucks and Fixed Plant.

Adherence to scheduled maintenance, inspections and service of all mechanical systems.

Be able to Read and interpret technical drawings.

Fabrication, welding and installation of Fixed and Mobile Plant mechanical components.

Ability to inspect equipment, detect defects, rectify for proper functioning, and reliability.

Ensures overall effectiveness of Heavy Mobile Equipment and Fixed Plant.

Completing work orders and checklists. Prompt response to breakdowns on surface and underground equipment as required.

Demonstrate a quest for quality and accuracy.

Ability to run a fabrication workshop and maintain standards as per NOSA requirements.

National Craft Certificate in Boiler making.

Skilled Manpower Trade test certificate, Class 1

Minimum of 5 Ordinary Level passes including Mathematics, English Language and Science

Time-Served Artisan with 5 Years post qualification experience preferably in a Mining Environment.

Class 4 Drivers License

Ability to communicate at all levels.

Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Knowledge of NOSA and other Safety, Health and Environmental Systems an added advantage.

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with detailed curriculum vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to:

The Human Resource Officer