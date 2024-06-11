Boilermaker - Contract (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned position. The incumbent will report to the Mechanical Foreman and will be based at Aspindale depot.

Duties and Responsibilities

Fabricates new structures in line with approved technical drawings.

Repair broken down structures as and when necessary.

Participate in annual overhaul.

Co-ordinates projects as and when necessary.

Reconciles materials used for a project against materials budgeted on completion of the project.

Monitor the quality of products to ensure conformity with regulating authorities.

Any other work related duties as assigned by the superior.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 ‘O’ levels including English Language and Mathematics/Accounts.

Class one Journeyman Certificate in Boilermaking/Fabrication or equivalent.

National Certificate in Fabrication Engineering/Boilermaking is an added advantage.

At least 2 years’ experience in Fabrication Engineering.

Core Competencies:

Ability to read and interpret engineering working drawings.

Ability to modify, design and manufacture engineering components with or without drawings.

Excellent supervisory skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Excellent team player with strong multi-tasking capabilities.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and Certified Copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw not later than 12 June 2024.