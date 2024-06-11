Boilermaker - Contract (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned position. The incumbent will report to the Mechanical Foreman and will be based at Aspindale depot.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Fabricates new structures in line with approved technical drawings.
- Repair broken down structures as and when necessary.
- Participate in annual overhaul.
- Co-ordinates projects as and when necessary.
- Reconciles materials used for a project against materials budgeted on completion of the project.
- Monitor the quality of products to ensure conformity with regulating authorities.
- Any other work related duties as assigned by the superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 ‘O’ levels including English Language and Mathematics/Accounts.
- Class one Journeyman Certificate in Boilermaking/Fabrication or equivalent.
- National Certificate in Fabrication Engineering/Boilermaking is an added advantage.
- At least 2 years’ experience in Fabrication Engineering.
Core Competencies:
- Ability to read and interpret engineering working drawings.
- Ability to modify, design and manufacture engineering components with or without drawings.
- Excellent supervisory skills.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Excellent team player with strong multi-tasking capabilities.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and Certified Copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw not later than 12 June 2024.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Grain Marketing Board (GMB)
Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development established in terms Grain Marketing Act (Chap 18:45). The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) stores and distributes farming inputs under the various Government Supported Inputs Distribution programmes.