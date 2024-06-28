Boilermaker x2 Masvingo

Job Description

To install and commission a processing plant. Ensure that all pipe work, welding, and fabrications of steel structures, and installation of plant equipment, vessels, and accessories is done according to Engineering drawings and Good Manufacturing Practices. Ensure safety in the work environment and practice of risk-based thinking.

Duties and Responsibilities

Fabrication and installation of new pipe-work, plant equipment supports, structures, working platforms, ladders and staircases, nozzles, flanges, chutes, hoppers, and related equipment.

Installation and commissioning of particular utilities and plant equipment and accessories such as screw conveyors, rotary feeders, pumps, vibratory screens, and silos including cleaning, lubricating, and replacing parts as necessary.

Development, fabrication, and installation of ducts, chutes, adaptors, pipe systems for utilities, water treatment plants, plant effluent ponds, ventilation, fire-fighting water systems, electric lighting, and power.

Read and interpret blueprints, technical drawings, and engineering specifications to determine the layout of vessels.

Construct, assemble, maintain, and repair vessels made of metal, including steel and aluminum.

Operate and maintain tools and equipment used in constructing and repairing vessels to cut and shape metal, and perform welding, brazing, and soldering metal components together using various techniques and equipment.

Inspecting and testing completed vessels to ensure they meet safety standards.

Alteration or modification of plant and equipment.

Ensuring plant all fabrication, installation, and commissioning is done according to schedule and completed as programmed.

Observing safety regulations applicable throughout the working environment including wearing PPE and ensuring proper ventilation.

Collaborate with other tradespeople, including electricians and fitters, to complete projects.

Maintain accurate records of work performed and materials used.

Qualifications and Experience

Qualified class 1 artisan who must have served a recognized apprenticeship in Mechanical Engineering e.g Welding/ Boiler-making.

Must have 3+ years post apprenticeship industrial/practical experience (preferably in a food processing plant) to perform the job satisfactorily.

Be able to do oxy-acetylene gas welding and cutting, brazing, soldering, and metal arc welding. Tungsten inert gas welding (TIG) is an added advantage.

Ability to read and interpret blueprints and technical drawings with experience in operating hand and power tools.

Proficiency in the development of pipe-work, structures, and pressure vessels.

Stability of character under pressure, physical strength, and stamina.

Must be a team player with a purposeful approach, good interpersonal communication skills, and a high degree of initiative.

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Knowledge of First Aid, Safety, Health, and Environment Awareness in a Processing Plant.

Exposure to and willingness to perform in a shift working system.

Must be computer literate.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with detailed CV (4copies) marked “Private and Confidential” should be posted to:

The Human Resources Manager