Book keeper (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a skilled Bookkeeper to maintain our financial records, including purchases, sales, receipts and payments.

Bookkeeper job duties include working closely with our Accounting team to create and analyze financial reports and ensure legal requirements compliance, process accounts payable and receivable and manage invoices and tax payments. Our ideal candidate holds a Finance degree .Ultimately, the Bookkeeper’s responsibilities are to accurately record all day-to-day financial transactions of our company.

Duties and Responsibilities

Record day to day financial transactions and complete the posting process.

Verify that transactions are recorded in the correct day book, suppliers ledger, customer ledger and general ledger.

Bring the books to the trial balance stage.

Perform partial checks of the posting process.

Complete tax forms.

Enter data, maintain records and create reports and financial statements.

Process accounts receivable/payable and handle payroll in a timely manner.

Qualifications and Experience

Proven bookkeeping experience.

Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounting payable/receivable principles.

Proven ability to calculate, post and manage accounting figures and financial records.

Data entry skills along with a knack for numbers.

Hands-on experience with spreadsheets and proprietary software.

Proficiency in English and in MS Office.

Customer service orientation and negotiation skills.

High degree of accuracy and attention to detail.

BS degree in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs to: info@ultramedhealth.com

Deadline: 11 June 2023