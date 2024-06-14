Bookkeeper (Harare)

Job Description

A Bookkeeper maintains records of financial transactions by establishing accounts; posting transactions; ensuring legal requirements compliance. The bookkeeper position creates financial transactions and creates financial reports from that information. The creation of financial transactions includes posting information to accounting journals or accounting software from such source documents as invoices to customers, cash receipts, and supplier invoices. The bookkeeper also reconciles accounts to ensure their accuracy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintain the cash book in an orderly and understandable manner.

Ensure that accounts, (debtors and creditors), are paid up on time.

Record cash receipts and make bank deposits.

Conduct a reconciliation of every bank account.

Conduct periodic reconciliations of all accounts to ensure their accuracy.

Maintain the petty cash fund, (float).

Issue financial statements.

Calculate and issue financial analysis of the financial statements.

Maintain an orderly accounting filing system.

Provide clerical and administrative support to management as requested.

Monitor and maintain lease agreements, rentals, rates payments.

Purchase supplies and equipment as authorized by management.

Tag and monitor fixed assets.

Audit function for all units.

Qualifications and Experience

Higher Diploma in Bookkeeping and Accounts.

Accounting Degree from a reputable institution.

At least 1 year experience in a similar position.

Restaurant experience is a must.

Other

How to Apply

All interested candidates please send your CVs to; 49 Cork Road Avondale Harare or RG Mugabe international Airport (CAFÉ ESPRESSO)

Whatsapp: 0716949169