Bookkeeper & Tax Accountant: Assignment Based (Harare)
Natlage Human Capital
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Mantain accurate & up-to-date financial records.
- Prepare & review financial staments including balance sheets & income staments.
- Process payroll, including tax withholdings & benefits.
- Prepare & file tax returns, includinding personal & business tax returns.
- Conduct financial analysis & provide recomendations for improvement.
- Ensure compliance with accounting standards & tax regulations.
- Collaborate with external auditors & financial advisors as needed.
Qualifications and Experience
- At leaast 2-3 years of bookeeping & tax accounting experience.
- Degree in Accounting.
- Proficient in Accounting software such as QuickBooks or Zozho Books.
- Strong attention to detail & organizational skills.
- Ability to meet deadlines & work under pressure.
- Excellent communication & analytical skills.
Other
How to Apply
Show us why you're the best fit for our team! Submit a short video (under 2 mins) sharing your skills, passion, and what makes you unique.
Send your video to: +263 77 382 6175 and email CV on: hr@natlage.com
Deadline: 15 August 2024