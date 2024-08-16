Pindula|Search Pindula
Bookkeeper & Tax Accountant: Assignment Based (Harare)

Aug. 15, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Mantain accurate & up-to-date financial records.
  • Prepare & review financial staments including balance sheets & income staments.
  • Process payroll, including tax withholdings & benefits.
  • Prepare & file tax returns, includinding personal & business tax returns.
  • Conduct financial analysis & provide recomendations for improvement.
  • Ensure compliance with accounting standards & tax regulations.
  • Collaborate with external auditors & financial advisors as needed.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At leaast 2-3 years of bookeeping & tax accounting experience.
  • Degree in Accounting.
  • Proficient in Accounting software such as QuickBooks or Zozho Books.
  • Strong attention to detail & organizational skills.
  • Ability to meet deadlines & work under pressure.
  • Excellent communication & analytical skills.

Other

How to Apply

Show us why you're the best fit for our team! Submit a short video (under 2 mins) sharing your skills, passion, and what makes you unique.
Send your video to: +263 77 382 6175 and email CV on: hr@natlage.com
 
Deadline: 15 August 2024
