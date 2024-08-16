Bookkeeper & Tax Accountant: Assignment Based (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Mantain accurate & up-to-date financial records.

Prepare & review financial staments including balance sheets & income staments.

Process payroll, including tax withholdings & benefits.

Prepare & file tax returns, includinding personal & business tax returns.

Conduct financial analysis & provide recomendations for improvement.

Ensure compliance with accounting standards & tax regulations.

Collaborate with external auditors & financial advisors as needed.

Qualifications and Experience

At leaast 2-3 years of bookeeping & tax accounting experience.

Degree in Accounting.

Proficient in Accounting software such as QuickBooks or Zozho Books.

Strong attention to detail & organizational skills.

Ability to meet deadlines & work under pressure.

Excellent communication & analytical skills.

Other

How to Apply

Show us why you're the best fit for our team! Submit a short video (under 2 mins) sharing your skills, passion, and what makes you unique.