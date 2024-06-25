Booth Teller (Arundel, Highland Park, Machipisa, TWT Bulawayo & Bradfield)
Are you ready for a thrilling new adventure? Mukuru is on the lookout for enthusiastic Booth Tellers to join our dynamic team across various locations in Zimbabwe (Arundel, Highland Park, Machipisa, TWT Bulawayo and Bradfield).
As a Booth Teller, your primary objective is to provide professional and efficient remittance disbursement services. Reporting directly to the Booth Supervisor, you'll be responsible for processing remittance transactions accurately and professionally. This includes verifying the integrity of provided documents to prevent fraud.
Processing of transaction:
- Performs KYC for all transactions for collection and sending.
- Verifies notes received for outbound transactions.
- Counting and recounting customer’s cash before issuing it to clients.
- Sorts change for outbound transactions.
- Cancel outbound orders that don’t meet KYC requirements using the Mukuru App.
- Monitor transaction limits in line with Central Bank guidelines.
- Report any suspicious transactions to the AML Reporting Officer (for tellers at a branch).
- Safekeeping of cash (float in the safe) including passwords and pins to own compartment in the safe.
- Daily cash ups at the end of each day.
- Assist customers in completing the EDD form for suspicious transactions.
- Safekeeping of devices through locking overnight in the safe.
World class service:
- Greeting and thanking the customers during each transaction.
- Marketing Mukuru products to customers.
- Manage own professional and self-development.
- Attend monthly KPI discussion with the Branch Manager/ Regional Manager.
- Attend bi-annual monthly performance meeting with Branch Manager/ Regional Manager.
- Participate and complete all required compliance training and assignments.
Housekeeping:
- Daily cleaning the booth before commencing of trade.
- Daily cleaning of workspace.
- Daily inspection within the premises for security before trade starts.
- Ensuring that visitor’s logbook is signed and take note of IDs (booth teller).
Qualifications and Experience
- Grade 12.
- Higher Certificate or post secondary certificate.
- At least 2 years' experience in the Financial sector.
- Knowledge of foreign currencies.
- Knowledge of FICA regulations.
- Knowledge of Cash Stops App system.
Additional Skills:
- Numeracy skills.
- High level of professionalism.
- Administrative skills.
- Ability to gather feedback and provide innovative insight.
- Organisational skills..
- Passion for building and growing relationships.
NB: All staff appointments will be made with due consideration of the company's diversity and inclusion plans
