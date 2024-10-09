Borehole Drilling Clerk (Bulawayo)

Job Description

RIDBRAVO INVESTMENTS

An organization in the Borehole Drilling sector is in search of a hardworking Office Clerical candidate to join the team.

Duties and Responsibilities

You would need to do quotations, filing, stock takes, invoicing as part of your duties and any other duties assigned to you.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma or certificate in Accounting.

Computer literate familiar with all packages.

Background in borehole drilling an added advantage.

Age 20yrs to 40yrs.

MUST BE AVAILABLE TO START IMMEDIATELY.

How to Apply

Urgently apply if you are interested and attach your CV, Reference letters and Professional Certificates to: contractville24@gmail.com