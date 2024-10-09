Borehole Drilling Clerk (Bulawayo)
Job Vacancy
Job Description
RIDBRAVO INVESTMENTS
An organization in the Borehole Drilling sector is in search of a hardworking Office Clerical candidate to join the team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- You would need to do quotations, filing, stock takes, invoicing as part of your duties and any other duties assigned to you.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma or certificate in Accounting.
- Computer literate familiar with all packages.
- Background in borehole drilling an added advantage.
- Age 20yrs to 40yrs.
- MUST BE AVAILABLE TO START IMMEDIATELY.
Other
How to Apply
Urgently apply if you are interested and attach your CV, Reference letters and Professional Certificates to: contractville24@gmail.com