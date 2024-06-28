Branch Clerk (Karoi, Mvurwi, Mutoko, Chivhu, Beitbridge & Chitungwiza)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancy that has arisen within First Mutual Funeral Services.
Duties and Responsibilities
Reporting to the Branch Supervisor, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:
- Preparing funeral services quotations for clients.
- Assisting walk-in clients with policies and upgrading policies of existing clients.
- Receiving and vetting stop order forms from Sales Agents daily.
- Receipting of premiums for Individual Business and Funeral Services.
- Compiling daily reconciliations for the Individual Business.
- Receiving claim documents and sending them to claims for processing of all policy claims.
- Organizing funeral service activities to ensure smooth delivery of service.
- Monitoring mortuary housekeeping and health & safety standards.
- Ensuring all mortuary asset registers and client records are recorded accurately and filed.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Administration.
- Diploma insurance is an added advantage.
- At least 1 year experience as a Funeral Consultant.
- Clean Class 4 driver's license.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Report writing skills.
Other
How to Apply
Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw
Applications should be sent by 16 June 2024.
NB Clearly label the position you are applying for in the subject line.
First Mutual Holdings Limited is an equal opportunity employer which does not discriminate on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex, gender, national origin, age and disability status. The Group encourages applications from competent people of different demographic groupings. We foster a work environment that is inclusive and diverse where every idea and perspective is valued.
First Mutual
First Mutual Holdings Limited is a leading financial management group in Zimbabwe offering services in risk management, wealth creation and wealth management in the insurance sector.