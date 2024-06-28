Branch Clerk (Karoi, Mvurwi, Mutoko, Chivhu, Beitbridge & Chitungwiza)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancy that has arisen within First Mutual Funeral Services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Branch Supervisor, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:

Preparing funeral services quotations for clients.

Assisting walk-in clients with policies and upgrading policies of existing clients.

Receiving and vetting stop order forms from Sales Agents daily.

Receipting of premiums for Individual Business and Funeral Services.

Compiling daily reconciliations for the Individual Business.

Receiving claim documents and sending them to claims for processing of all policy claims.

Organizing funeral service activities to ensure smooth delivery of service.

Monitoring mortuary housekeeping and health & safety standards.

Ensuring all mortuary asset registers and client records are recorded accurately and filed.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Administration.

Diploma insurance is an added advantage.

At least 1 year experience as a Funeral Consultant.

Clean Class 4 driver's license.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Report writing skills.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw