Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen within EmpowerBank's Harare branch for a Branch Manager whose responsiiblity shall be to manage and grow the branch through agency banking and business development initiatives in line with set targets.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepares and reviews the branch annual plan and budget.
- Increase number of accounts to meet annual targets as per Retail Strategy.
- To grow the branch's loan book as per set targets.
- Approves account opening.
- Acts as a resource person for client's education.
- Coordinates branch sales initiatives and activities.
- Approves loans within set limits.
- Checks all branch reconciliations.
- Promotes client relationships and sells bank products.
- Supervises the performance of subordinates.
- Undertakes sales and marketing outreach programs.
- Perform any other duties within the scope of the job.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Banking & Finance or relevant Business degree.
- Possession of a full IOBZ Diploma is an added advantage.
- Clean driver's licence is a MUST.
- Minimum of two years' experience at a Supervisory or managerial level in a financial institution.
- Candidate (s) must possess good analytical, planning ,organising and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to grow business and achieve set target.
Other
How to Apply
All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating "Branch Manager- Harare" on the subject line. Copies of all academic and proffesional qualifications must accompany all applications.
Deadline: 09 June 2023