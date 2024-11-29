Brand and Communication Manager (Harare)
Job Description
The Brand and Communication Manager is responsible for developing, implementing, and overseeing brand strategies and communication campaigns that enhance brand visibility, strengthen customer engagement, and drive business growth. This role ensures consistent messaging across all channels while managing the Company’s reputation and aligning brand identity with business objectives.
Duties and Responsibilities
Brand Strategy and Management:
- Develops and executes the brand strategy to enhance brand equity and market positioning.
- Ensures brand consistency across all internal and external touchpoints, including visual identity, messaging, and tone of voice.
- Conducts regular brand audits to evaluate performance and makes improvements.
Marketing Communication:
- Plans and manages integrated marketing communication campaigns, including digital, social media, print, and events.
- Develops and distributes press releases, newsletters, and other marketing materials.
- Collaborates with cross-functional teams to align marketing efforts with Company goals.
Public Relations and Media Management:
- Builds and maintains relationships with media outlets, journalists, and influencers.
- Oversees public relations campaigns to enhance the Company’s reputation and manages crisis communication effectively.
- Monitors media coverage and reports on key metrics.
Content Creation and Management:
- Supervises the creation of high-quality content, including blogs, videos, infographics, and other marketing assets.
- Develops story-telling approaches to communicate brand values effectively.
Market Research and Analysis:
- Conducts market research to understand consumer preferences, competitor strategies, and market trends.
- Analyzes campaign performance and provides actionable insights for optimization.
Team Leadership and Collaboration:
- Manages and mentors a team of marketing and communication professionals.
- Works closely with other departments such as sales, product, and design to ensure alignment.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelors Degree (B): Marketing.
- Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Communications, Business, or a related field.
- MBA or Master's Degree in a related field is an added advantage.
- Proven track record in developing and executing successful brand and communication strategies.
- 5+ years of experience in brand management, marketing, or communications.
- Strong understanding of digital marketing and social media platforms.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Strong leadership, project management, and analytical skills.
Key Competencies:
- Creative thinking and problem-solving skills.
- Ability to manage multiple projects and prioritize under tight deadlines.
- Strong interpersonal and relationship-building abilities.
- Data-driven approach to decision-making.
- Skills: Brand Management, Digital Marketing, Marketing Communications (MarCom), Personal Initiative, Public Relations (PR).
