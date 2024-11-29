Brand and Communication Manager (Harare)

Job Description

The Brand and Communication Manager is responsible for developing, implementing, and overseeing brand strategies and communication campaigns that enhance brand visibility, strengthen customer engagement, and drive business growth. This role ensures consistent messaging across all channels while managing the Company’s reputation and aligning brand identity with business objectives.

Duties and Responsibilities

Brand Strategy and Management:

Develops and executes the brand strategy to enhance brand equity and market positioning.

Ensures brand consistency across all internal and external touchpoints, including visual identity, messaging, and tone of voice.

Conducts regular brand audits to evaluate performance and makes improvements.

Marketing Communication: