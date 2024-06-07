Business Analyst (Harare)

Job Description

Khayah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of Business Analyst.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Economics/ Statistics and Research or any other relevant field.

Master's is an added advantage.

At least 3 years' experience in a similar role.

Working knowledge of Zima regulations and Zimbabwe Macro Economic Policies.

Key Competencies:

Commercial experience.

Confirmed experience in project management.

Experience in a matrix organization across different functions.

Expert proficiency with Microsoft Office and desktop publishing software; ability to design and edit graphic presentations and materials.

High degree of professionalism in dealing with diverse groups of people, including Board members, senior executives, staff, community leaders, other external partners.

Finance Knowledge (i.e. Income Statement, Balance Sheet etc.)

Forward looking thinker, who actively seeks opportunities and proposes solutions

Other

