Business Development Manager (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for an ambitious and energetic Business Development Manager to help us expand our clientele. You will be the front of the company and will have the dedication to create and apply an effective sales strategy.

The goal is to drive sustainable financial growth through boosting sales and forging strong relationships with clients.

Duties and Responsibilities

Researching prospective accounts in targeted markets, pursuing leads and constructing agreements.

Assessing the company's target market and industry and developing strategies to gain new clients.

Collaborating with the sales team to ensure that they meet all client requirements.

Maintaining relationships with current clients.

Identifying new prospects within the industry and preparing detailed sales presentations.

Qualifications and Experience

Masters degree in Business Administration/ Marketing.

Other

How to Apply

Send email to: faraimoyo@tsapogroup.co.zw