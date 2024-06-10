Business Development Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Acute Creations Incorporated is a Human Capital Development and Training Consulting firm. The firm offers career opportunities to outstanding candidates interested to join our growing team. Acute Creations Inc. provides an inclusive work environment which ensures that all individuals have the opportunity to reach their full potential. Our culture emphasize respect for individuals and encourages creativity, innovation, collaboration and leadership among our employees.

As a Business Development Officer at our organization, you will be responsible for identifying new business opportunities, building strategic partnerships, and driving growth initiatives. Your role will involve conducting market research, developing business proposals, and nurturing relationships with potential clients and partners.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identify and pursue new business opportunities to drive growth and revenue.

Conduct market research to identify potential clients, market trends, and competitive analysis.

Develop and present business proposals to potential clients and partners.

Build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders, including clients, partners, and industry contacts.

Collaborate with internal teams to develop and implement strategic business development initiatives.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Business Studies/Administration, Marketing, Finance or a related field.

Proven experience in Business Development, Sales, or Marketing.

Strong networking and relationship-building skills.

Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation abilities.

Strategic thinking and ability to identify opportunities for business growth.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should submit applications, including detailed CV to: E-mail: apply@acutecreations.com with the Heading: (Preferred job positions).