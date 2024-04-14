Business Development Officer (Harare)

Job Description

A leading company in the security industry is searching for a well-organized, dependable and reliable Business Development Officer to join the team.

To be successful, you should demonstrate strong marketing and negotiation skills. As a Business Officer, you should be able to use a wide range of resources to solve problems and feel comfortable working alone and in a team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develops annual business plan in conjunction with the Business Development Manager, which details activities to follow during the fiscal year, which will focus on meeting or exceeding sales quota.

Proactively identifies and establishes contact with potential clients, thereby expanding our client base.

Assists in implementation of the company’s marketing plans as needed.

Coordinate’s all promotional, marketing and advertising activities.

Meets and exceeds monthly sales, goals and targets.

Liaising between company and the customers for up to date conditions on pricing, servicing and latest product release launches..

Responding to clients queries and complaints.

Assist in developing innovative strategies to retain clients.

Social media and website management.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 3-5 years relevant experience in a reputable services organization.

Security services experience desirable.

Professional Degree in Business or Marketing from a reputable institution.

IMM Diploma an added advantage.

Valid and Clean Class 4 driver’s license.

Strong understanding of customer and market dynamics and requirements.

Proven ability to achieve sales quotas.

Requires multi-tasking and extensive customer service skills.

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Other

