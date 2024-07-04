Business Infrastructure Development Manager (Harare)
Job Description
The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (“hereafter the Corporation”) is in an exciting growth trajectory to meet the needs of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (“MSMEs”) operating in the country. Due to the expansion, an exciting new opportunity for the position of Business Infrastructure Development Manager has arisen in the Corporation’s Infrastructure Division.
Reporting to the Operations Director, the Business Infrastructure Development Manager will spearhead the acquisition, development and maintenance of the Corporation’s growing infrastructure portfolio.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop project proposals, conducts feasibility studies and appraisals for new projects.
- Lead the processes of identifying potential properties for acquisitions and or disposals.
- Plan and provide oversight for major refurbishments and capital improvements to existing properties.
- Perform market assessment of customer infrastructure requirements.
- Preparing, scheduling, coordinating, and monitoring project works.
- Formulate project parameters and assigning responsibilities to direct reports.
- Review project works and initiating the necessary corrective actions.
- Supervise and monitor the use of machinery and equipment.
- Report and present on progress to Senior Management.
Qualifications and Experience
Knowledge and skills requirements:
- Proven experience as construction project manager / supervisor
- In-depth knowledge of construction procedures, equipment, and SHE guidelines.
- Understanding of electrical, joinery and hydraulic systems
- Ability to read drawings, plans and construction related documents.
- Excellent organizational and leadership skills
- Ability to communicate and report effectively.
- Aptitude in problem solving, analysis and estimations.
Other
How to Apply
If you feel you are capable team player, business oriented and strategic thinker kindly submit your application together with a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of academic certificates saved as a single pdf file to: humanresources@smedco.co.zw or hand deliver to the address below by 10 July 2024.
Small And Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (SMEDCO)
The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (SMEDCO) was formed in 1983 through an Act of Parliament and is a development finance institution which primarily exists to promote the development of micro, small and medium enterprises, and cooperatives in the country, through lending and capacity building.
Website: https://www.smedco.co.zw/
Email: enquiries@smedco.co.zw