Business Infrastructure Development Manager (Harare)

Job Description

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (“hereafter the Corporation”) is in an exciting growth trajectory to meet the needs of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (“MSMEs”) operating in the country. Due to the expansion, an exciting new opportunity for the position of Business Infrastructure Development Manager has arisen in the Corporation’s Infrastructure Division.

Reporting to the Operations Director, the Business Infrastructure Development Manager will spearhead the acquisition, development and maintenance of the Corporation’s growing infrastructure portfolio.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop project proposals, conducts feasibility studies and appraisals for new projects.

Lead the processes of identifying potential properties for acquisitions and or disposals.

Plan and provide oversight for major refurbishments and capital improvements to existing properties.

Perform market assessment of customer infrastructure requirements.

Preparing, scheduling, coordinating, and monitoring project works.

Formulate project parameters and assigning responsibilities to direct reports.

Review project works and initiating the necessary corrective actions.

Supervise and monitor the use of machinery and equipment.

Report and present on progress to Senior Management.

Qualifications and Experience

Knowledge and skills requirements: