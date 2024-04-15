Business Intelligence Analyst (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking to hire a Data Analyst to join our data team. The candidate will play a crucial role in configuring and developing data marts, which will serve as the foundation for the reporting infrastructure. The responsibilities of the Data Analyst will include developing business intelligence reports and generating valuable insights for all stakeholders.

Duties and Responsibilities

Work with data scientists to identify opportunities for improvement

Collect and analyze complex data sets from various sources to identify trends, patterns, and insights.

Develop and maintain data models, databases, and data systems to support business intelligence and reporting needs.

Design and create visually appealing and user-friendly dashboards, reports, and data visualizations to effectively communicate findings and facilitate data-driven decision-making.

Collaborate with stakeholders to understand their information needs and translate them into meaningful data requirements.

Stay up to date with emerging trends, tools, and techniques in the field of business intelligence and leverage them to enhance data analysis capabilities.

Provide training and support to end-users on business intelligence tools and platforms to enhance data literacy and self-service analytics capabilities within the organization.

Present findings and reports to key stakeholders, including management and executives, to provide insights and recommendations for strategic decision-making.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Data Analytics, Mathematics, Financial Engineering, Computer Science, Informatics or Statistics

Business Intelligence certifications will be an added advantage

Experience using tools such as SQL, Microsoft PowerBI, Tableau, Python, Jupyter Notebooks and Microsoft Excel.

A minimum of 2 years working experience as a Business Intelligence Analyst.

Proficiency in SQL for data manipulation and extraction

Strong understanding of data warehousing concepts, including data modeling, ETL processes and dimensional modeling.

Experience with business intelligence and data visualization tools such as Power BI.

Knowledge of data analytics and statistical analysis techniques to uncover insights and trends in data sets.

Familiarity with programming languages such as Python

Proficiency in data profiling and data cleansing techniques to identify and resolve data quality issues.

Knowledge of data integration techniques to combine data from multiple sources and ensure data consistency.

Familiarity with data mining and predictive analytics techniques to develop models and make data-driven predictions.

Understanding of data visualization best practices to effectively communicate insights and findings to non-technical stakeholders.

Knowledge of AWS or Azure, and familiarity with their data services and tools.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to identify patterns, trends, and relationships in complex data sets.

Skills: Business Intelligence (BI), Data Analytics, Data Visualization

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 20 April 2024