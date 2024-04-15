Business Intelligence Analyst (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
We are seeking to hire a Data Analyst to join our data team. The candidate will play a crucial role in configuring and developing data marts, which will serve as the foundation for the reporting infrastructure. The responsibilities of the Data Analyst will include developing business intelligence reports and generating valuable insights for all stakeholders.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Work with data scientists to identify opportunities for improvement
- Collect and analyze complex data sets from various sources to identify trends, patterns, and insights.
- Develop and maintain data models, databases, and data systems to support business intelligence and reporting needs.
- Design and create visually appealing and user-friendly dashboards, reports, and data visualizations to effectively communicate findings and facilitate data-driven decision-making.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to understand their information needs and translate them into meaningful data requirements.
- Stay up to date with emerging trends, tools, and techniques in the field of business intelligence and leverage them to enhance data analysis capabilities.
- Provide training and support to end-users on business intelligence tools and platforms to enhance data literacy and self-service analytics capabilities within the organization.
- Present findings and reports to key stakeholders, including management and executives, to provide insights and recommendations for strategic decision-making.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Data Analytics, Mathematics, Financial Engineering, Computer Science, Informatics or Statistics
- Business Intelligence certifications will be an added advantage
- Experience using tools such as SQL, Microsoft PowerBI, Tableau, Python, Jupyter Notebooks and Microsoft Excel.
- A minimum of 2 years working experience as a Business Intelligence Analyst.
- Proficiency in SQL for data manipulation and extraction
- Strong understanding of data warehousing concepts, including data modeling, ETL processes and dimensional modeling.
- Experience with business intelligence and data visualization tools such as Power BI.
- Knowledge of data analytics and statistical analysis techniques to uncover insights and trends in data sets.
- Familiarity with programming languages such as Python
- Proficiency in data profiling and data cleansing techniques to identify and resolve data quality issues.
- Knowledge of data integration techniques to combine data from multiple sources and ensure data consistency.
- Familiarity with data mining and predictive analytics techniques to develop models and make data-driven predictions.
- Understanding of data visualization best practices to effectively communicate insights and findings to non-technical stakeholders.
- Knowledge of AWS or Azure, and familiarity with their data services and tools.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to identify patterns, trends, and relationships in complex data sets.
- Skills: Business Intelligence (BI), Data Analytics, Data Visualization
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 20 April 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
Related Jobs
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Business Auditor (Harare)
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Business Development & Sales Consultant (Harare)
Deadline:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Business Development Specialis
Deadline: