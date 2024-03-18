Business Intelligence Analyst (Level: 9)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Evaluating data requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing reports.

Leading ongoing reviews of business intelligence and developing data models.

Report Creation using SAP Web Intelligence Rich Client to be accessed in Webi, PowerBI, Tableau or QlickSense

Coding of automation process using Python/R programming and development of Machine learning models.

Effectively communicating insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Providing leadership, training, coaching, and guidance to juniors.

Ensuring data requirements from business users are met.

Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.

Managing competing resources and priorities.

Any other duties that may be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Computer Science/Information Systems/ Computer Engineering/Data Analytics/ Data Management/Business/Economics/Statistics or equivalent.

At least one of the following certifications is required – Data Management (Power BI, Data Warehouse Certification, Data Engineering, SAP HANA), Python/ R programming.

At least one (1) year in an ICT Systems support or software development environment.

At least one (1) year experience in a data analytics environment.

Possess strong Business Ethics

Clean Class 4 Driver’s license is a prerequisite.

Skills & Competencies:

Self-starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Good communication and people skills.

Unquestionable integrity.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed CurriculumVitae, All applications should be emailed to: