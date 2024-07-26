General Manager (Harare)
First Mutual
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancy that has arisen within First Mutual Health Company.
Reporting to the Life & Health Cluster CEO, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Developing the strategy for the SBU, including lean operations and new business development. Specific focus on New Business development to grow business is paramount
- Effective and efficient design and operation of all major ICT processes for the company, including improvements to work processes.
- Responsible for the development and implementation of the company enterprise risk management framework
- Ensuring optimal investment performance of the business, in line with approved Investment Policy and Investment Mandate.
- Structuring communication programmes and activities, business meetings and functions to grow market share, increase patient service satisfaction and improve results outcomes.
- Determining the ideal operating structure and human resource base for the SBU, to meet both short- and long-term strategic objectives.
- Ensuring the development of challenging but realistic budgets to achieve desired key strategic objectives.
- Managing staff costs, operational costs, and capital expenditure by use of benchmark ratios monthly.
Qualifications and Experience
- Any undergraduate degree in business-related field (Actuarial, Insurance, Accounting, etc) or other wider fields
- A business-related post graduate degree may be an added advantage.
- At least 10 years' experience in a similar or related environment, 5 of which should have been in a senior management position.
Other
How to Apply
Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw.
Deadline: 31 July 2024.
First Mutual Holdings Limited is a leading financial management group in Zimbabwe offering services in risk management, wealth creation and wealth management in the insurance sector.