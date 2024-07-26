General Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancy that has arisen within First Mutual Health Company.

Reporting to the Life & Health Cluster CEO, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing the strategy for the SBU, including lean operations and new business development. Specific focus on New Business development to grow business is paramount

Effective and efficient design and operation of all major ICT processes for the company, including improvements to work processes.

Responsible for the development and implementation of the company enterprise risk management framework

Ensuring optimal investment performance of the business, in line with approved Investment Policy and Investment Mandate.

Structuring communication programmes and activities, business meetings and functions to grow market share, increase patient service satisfaction and improve results outcomes.

Determining the ideal operating structure and human resource base for the SBU, to meet both short- and long-term strategic objectives.

Ensuring the development of challenging but realistic budgets to achieve desired key strategic objectives.

Managing staff costs, operational costs, and capital expenditure by use of benchmark ratios monthly.

Qualifications and Experience

Any undergraduate degree in business-related field (Actuarial, Insurance, Accounting, etc) or other wider fields

A business-related post graduate degree may be an added advantage.

At least 10 years' experience in a similar or related environment, 5 of which should have been in a senior management position.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw.