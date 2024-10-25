Business Unit Manager (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Reporting to the Managing Director, the Business Unit Manager will provide visible leadership to staff, working with a sense of urgency, in a professional and enthusiastic manner to ensure the smooth, effective and efficient running of the Business Unit in order achieve maximum sales and turnover and profitability.

Duties and Responsibilities

Takes accountability for the successful day-to-day operations of the business unit and ensures efficient and effective use of the Business Unit’s resources.

Formulates, implements and monitors Business Unit plans and budgets.

Achieves budgeted monthly and annual business unit targets including sales, revenue and profitability targets.

Implements, monitors and controls the approved budget for the Business Unit to ensure optimum use of resources and ensure that all necessary financial controls are in place to comply with the Company’s regulatory requirements.

Analyses and reviews business unit expenses against budget and proffers solutions to address variances.

Ensures that month end and year end procedures in the business unit are done for the Business Unit.

Implements Group credit policy at business unit.

Manages all company assets (stocks, cash, debtors, fixed property and movable assets) at the Unit.

Maintains good liaison with customers, suppliers, all stakeholders, Group stakeholders and all staff.

Maintains customer retention by creating and maintaining cordial relations with customers and suppliers.

Monitors feedback from customers to measure their satisfaction with company service and products.

Identifies and exploits new business with existing and potential customers

Formulates and implements the Business Unit’s marketing campaign and promotional programmes.

Monitors Business Unit performance as per key performance indicators template and identify areas for improvement.

Ensures application of internal controls, as documented in the company policies and procedures manual in order to ensure protection of the business from both internal and external risks

Directs and manage the staff to ensure that they are appropriately trained and motivated to carry out their responsibilities to the required standards.

Supervises subordinates and conducts quarterly performance reviews.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Commercial, Marketing, Accounting, Finance, Sales, Logistics, Engineering OR equivalent OR Proven Management prowess & experience in the Motor or related industries.

Post graduate degree or diploma in Management, Business, Marketing or related field is an advantage but not mandatory.

Minimum 4 years’ of experience in a similar or related environment and 1 year should be at a supervisory level.

Driver’s Licence.

A strong and practical leader, possessing a strong analytical mind, problem solving skills and has experienced working with senior level stakeholders.

Well organized, logical thinker with strong MS Office skills and ability to meet deadlines.

Ability to maintain and develop relationships, collaborate and share accountability to drive consistent and seamless delivery.

An effective, confident communicator is required, one who can demonstrate interpersonal flexibility, initiative, innovation, perseverance and integrity.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.