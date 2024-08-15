Business Unit Manager: Car Rental Business (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy that has arisen within the Croco Group of Companies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Formulates, implements and monitors business plans and budgets.

Ensures the business achieves its budgeted monthly and annual sales and profitability targets.

Analyses and reviews business unit expenses against budget.

Manages and maintains good stakeholder relationships.

Ensures improved customer relations and expansion of current customer base.

Identifies and exploit new business opportunities with existing and potential customers.

Determines market potential and gathers market intelligence.

Develops and implements internal controls for the Business Unit to mitigate against risks.

Ensures quality control checks are done on all vehicles before release to customers.

Supervises subordinates and carries out quarterly performance reviews as required.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Business studies, Sales and Marketing or any related field.

Master in Business Administration would be an added advantage.

At least 5 years’ experience in a management position.

Previous car rental industry experience preferred.

Drivers License a must

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Deadline: 15 August 2024