Butcher Shop Manager (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Swan Fresh Meats is currently loking for Butcher shop Manager to join the the team in Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervision of the Butchery Team.

Raising of purchase orders for the branch.

Processing of the GRV’s for new stock.

All inventory reconciliations and reports.

Preparation of daily, weekly and monthly Sales Reports.

Daily cash-ups, banking and cash reconciliations.

Device Marketing strategies / techniques to meet the required sales targets.

Ensuring clean and heathy standards for the Shop.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in the meat industry with +2 years’ experience as a Supervisor with traceable references.

At lease a holder of a Sales and Marketing Diploma or equivalent.

A clean class 4 drivers’s licence is an added advantage.

Knowledge of the Meat Matrix System is an added advantage.

Can communicate fluently mostly in Ndebele and English languages.

Other

How to Apply

If interested kindly send your resume to: mitnoshiepvtltd@gmail.com

Deadline: 05 September 2024