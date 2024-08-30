Butcher Shop Manager (Bulawayo)
Job Vacancy
Job Description
Swan Fresh Meats is currently loking for Butcher shop Manager to join the the team in Bulawayo.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supervision of the Butchery Team.
- Raising of purchase orders for the branch.
- Processing of the GRV’s for new stock.
- All inventory reconciliations and reports.
- Preparation of daily, weekly and monthly Sales Reports.
- Daily cash-ups, banking and cash reconciliations.
- Device Marketing strategies / techniques to meet the required sales targets.
- Ensuring clean and heathy standards for the Shop.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in the meat industry with +2 years’ experience as a Supervisor with traceable references.
- At lease a holder of a Sales and Marketing Diploma or equivalent.
- A clean class 4 drivers’s licence is an added advantage.
- Knowledge of the Meat Matrix System is an added advantage.
- Can communicate fluently mostly in Ndebele and English languages.
Other
How to Apply
If interested kindly send your resume to: mitnoshiepvtltd@gmail.com
Deadline: 05 September 2024
