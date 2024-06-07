Buyer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above- mentioned position and will be based at Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Sources and negotiates with suppliers.

Develops and maintains relationships with suppliers, negotiating favourable terms and conditions to ensure cost-effective procurement.

Conducts research to source the best products and services in terms of best value, delivery and quality

Ensures the security and sustainability of sources of essential products and services.

Drafts requests for proposals.

Negotiates and agree on contracts, monitoring the quality of service provided

Manages the end-to-end procurement process, including purchase orders, contract negotiations, and supplier relationship management

Maintains a list approved of suppliers and to investigate new or alternative sources.

Evaluates suppliers’ performance.

Undertakes value for money reviews of existing contracts.

Forecasts price trends and their impact on future activities

Ensures suppliers are paid on time

Establishes and maintains intelligence and record systems.

Produces appropriate reports and recommendations.

Monitors and manages inventory levels, ensuring timely replenishment and minimizing stock outs.

Ensures compliance with legal and ethical standards in sourcing and procurement practices.

Any other work related duties as assigned by the superior.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 ‘O’ levels including English Language and Mathematics/Accounts.

Degree in Purchasing and Supply Management/Supply Chain Management or equivalent

At least 3 years’ experience in a similar role.

Core Competencies:

Thorough knowledge of applicable Acts.

Excellent analytical and negotiation skills.

Honesty and reliable.

Results Oriented.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and Certified Copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw not later than 12 June 2024.