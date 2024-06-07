Buyer (Harare)
Grain Marketing Board (GMB)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above- mentioned position and will be based at Head Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Sources and negotiates with suppliers.
- Develops and maintains relationships with suppliers, negotiating favourable terms and conditions to ensure cost-effective procurement.
- Conducts research to source the best products and services in terms of best value, delivery and quality
- Ensures the security and sustainability of sources of essential products and services.
- Drafts requests for proposals.
- Negotiates and agree on contracts, monitoring the quality of service provided
- Manages the end-to-end procurement process, including purchase orders, contract negotiations, and supplier relationship management
- Maintains a list approved of suppliers and to investigate new or alternative sources.
- Evaluates suppliers’ performance.
- Undertakes value for money reviews of existing contracts.
- Forecasts price trends and their impact on future activities
- Ensures suppliers are paid on time
- Establishes and maintains intelligence and record systems.
- Produces appropriate reports and recommendations.
- Monitors and manages inventory levels, ensuring timely replenishment and minimizing stock outs.
- Ensures compliance with legal and ethical standards in sourcing and procurement practices.
- Any other work related duties as assigned by the superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 ‘O’ levels including English Language and Mathematics/Accounts.
- Degree in Purchasing and Supply Management/Supply Chain Management or equivalent
- At least 3 years’ experience in a similar role.
Core Competencies:
- Thorough knowledge of applicable Acts.
- Excellent analytical and negotiation skills.
- Honesty and reliable.
- Results Oriented.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and Certified Copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw not later than 12 June 2024.
