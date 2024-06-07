Pindula|Search Pindula
Grain Marketing Board (GMB)

Buyer (Harare)

Jun. 12, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above- mentioned position and will be based at Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Sources and negotiates with suppliers.
  • Develops and maintains relationships with suppliers, negotiating favourable terms and conditions to ensure cost-effective procurement.
  • Conducts research to source the best products and services in terms of best value, delivery and quality
  • Ensures the security and sustainability of sources of essential products and services.
  • Drafts requests for proposals.
  • Negotiates and agree on contracts, monitoring the quality of service provided
  • Manages the end-to-end procurement process, including purchase orders, contract negotiations, and supplier relationship management
  • Maintains a list approved of suppliers and to investigate new or alternative sources.
  • Evaluates suppliers’ performance.
  • Undertakes value for money reviews of existing contracts.
  • Forecasts price trends and their impact on future activities
  • Ensures suppliers are paid on time
  • Establishes and maintains intelligence and record systems.
  • Produces appropriate reports and recommendations.
  • Monitors and manages inventory levels, ensuring timely replenishment and minimizing stock outs.
  • Ensures compliance with legal and ethical standards in sourcing and procurement practices.
  • Any other work related duties as assigned by the superior.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should have 5 ‘O’ levels including English Language and Mathematics/Accounts.
  • Degree in Purchasing and Supply Management/Supply Chain Management or equivalent
  • At least 3 years’ experience in a similar role.

Core Competencies:

  • Thorough knowledge of applicable Acts.
  • Excellent analytical and negotiation skills.
  • Honesty and reliable.
  • Results Oriented.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and Certified Copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw not later than 12 June 2024.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development established in terms Grain Marketing Act (Chap 18:45). The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) stores and distributes farming inputs under the various Government Supported Inputs Distribution programmes.

