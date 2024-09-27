Buying Assistant/Senior Buying Assistant/Chief Buying Assistant

Job Description

PROCUREMENT MANAGEMENT UNIT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Sourcing quotations, preparing and drawing up of comparative schedules.

Tracking orders and ensuring timely delivery

Processing purchase requisition from user departments in an efficient manner.

Creating and maintaining procurement files and records.

Taking minutes during Tender Evaluation Committee meetings and in Procurement Management Unit meetings.

Performing any other duties as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma or Higher National Diploma in Purchasing and Supply or equivalent.

Be a member of a relevant Professional Board.

Have at least one (1) year post qualification experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to: