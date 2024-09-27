Pindula|Search Pindula
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Buying Assistant/Senior Buying Assistant/Chief Buying Assistant

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Sep. 27, 2024
Job Description

PROCUREMENT MANAGEMENT UNIT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Sourcing quotations, preparing and drawing up of comparative schedules.
  • Tracking orders and ensuring timely delivery
  • Processing purchase requisition from user departments in an efficient manner.
  • Creating and maintaining procurement files and records.
  • Taking minutes during Tender Evaluation Committee meetings and in Procurement Management Unit meetings.
  • Performing any other duties as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma or Higher National Diploma in Purchasing and Supply or equivalent.
  • Be a member of a relevant Professional Board.
  • Have at least one (1) year post qualification experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:

Acting Principal Assistant Registrar – Human Resource

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road

Mutare

The deadline for submission of applications is no later than 1400 hours on 27 September 2024. Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. Applicants must also submit a soft copy of all documents in a single PDF thread to: hr@msuas.ac.zw

NB: Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS) is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Website
+2638677008730
pr@msuas.ac.zw

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences(MSUAS) was established by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, through Act Chapter 25:31 of 2016 and is located on the outskirts of Mutare.

