Canteen Cook (Harare)

Job Description

The above vacant position has arisen at our subsidiary EasyGo Car Hire & Travel (Pvt) Ltd.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cooking and serving meals to employees and clients.

Serving meals during Company meetings and events.

Ensuring cleanliness of all canteen materials and facilities

Checking and monitoring canteen equipment for functionality.

Monitoring stock movement and usage.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Food science and Catering or Cookery Certificate.

5 ’O’ level passes.

At least one year experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications meeting the above stated requirements should hand deliver a detailed curriculum vitae, clearly headed “Canteen Cook” to:

The Human Resource Officer