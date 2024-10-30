Canteen Cook (Harare)
CMED (Private) Limited
Job Description
The above vacant position has arisen at our subsidiary EasyGo Car Hire & Travel (Pvt) Ltd.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Cooking and serving meals to employees and clients.
- Serving meals during Company meetings and events.
- Ensuring cleanliness of all canteen materials and facilities
- Checking and monitoring canteen equipment for functionality.
- Monitoring stock movement and usage.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Food science and Catering or Cookery Certificate.
- 5 ’O’ level passes.
- At least one year experience.
Other
How to Apply
Applications meeting the above stated requirements should hand deliver a detailed curriculum vitae, clearly headed “Canteen Cook” to:
The Human Resource Officer
EasyGo Car Hire and Travel
Cnr Third/Kwame Nkrumah
Private Bag 7719
Harare
OR
E-mail to: easygohr@cmed.co.zw not later than 31st of October 2024.
