CMED (Private) Limited

Canteen Cook (Harare)

CMED (Private) Limited
Oct. 31, 2024
Job Description

The above vacant position has arisen at our subsidiary EasyGo Car Hire & Travel (Pvt) Ltd.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Cooking and serving meals to employees and clients.
  • Serving meals during Company meetings and events.
  • Ensuring cleanliness of all canteen materials and facilities
  • Checking and monitoring canteen equipment for functionality.
  • Monitoring stock movement and usage.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Food science and Catering or Cookery Certificate.
  • 5 ’O’ level passes.
  • At least one year experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications meeting the above stated requirements should hand deliver a detailed curriculum vitae, clearly headed “Canteen Cook” to:

The Human Resource Officer

EasyGo Car Hire and Travel

Cnr Third/Kwame Nkrumah

Private Bag 7719

Harare

OR

E-mail to: easygohr@cmed.co.zw not later than 31st of October 2024.

.

