Caretaker/ Security (3 months contract) (Harare)

Job Description

Caretaker/Security is responsible for maintenance and security duties. The goal is to keep our office grounds in a clean and orderly condition as well as providing security services at all times.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintaining the grounds, including watering, weeding and mowing lawns.

Gardening, landscaping maintaining the outside area.

Keeping an inventory of the gardening tools.

Inspecting the building, including heating, cooling, lighting and alarm systems to make sure they are in good working order.

Performing basic repairs and maintenance tasks as required.

Maintains the cleanliness and general upkeep of the company vehicles.

Providing security services at the company premises by authorizing entrance of people and vehicles

Report any suspicious behaviours and happenings.

Secure all exits, doors and windows.

Adhering to the Council’s safety policies to create a clean and safe working environment for everyone.

Assists with other administrative tasks as assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 4 years of Secondary education.

At least 2 years relevant working experience.

A clean criminal record.

Possession of a driver’s license is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit an application letter and a detailed CV no later than 06 June 2024 to: vacancies@ahpcz.co.zw

OR