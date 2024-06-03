Caretaker/ Security (3 months contract) (Harare)
Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe
Job Description
Caretaker/Security is responsible for maintenance and security duties. The goal is to keep our office grounds in a clean and orderly condition as well as providing security services at all times.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintaining the grounds, including watering, weeding and mowing lawns.
- Gardening, landscaping maintaining the outside area.
- Keeping an inventory of the gardening tools.
- Inspecting the building, including heating, cooling, lighting and alarm systems to make sure they are in good working order.
- Performing basic repairs and maintenance tasks as required.
- Maintains the cleanliness and general upkeep of the company vehicles.
- Providing security services at the company premises by authorizing entrance of people and vehicles
- Report any suspicious behaviours and happenings.
- Secure all exits, doors and windows.
- Adhering to the Council’s safety policies to create a clean and safe working environment for everyone.
- Assists with other administrative tasks as assigned by the Supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 4 years of Secondary education.
- At least 2 years relevant working experience.
- A clean criminal record.
- Possession of a driver’s license is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit an application letter and a detailed CV no later than 06 June 2024 to: vacancies@ahpcz.co.zw
OR
Hand Deliver at
20 Worcester Road
Eastlea
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contactedGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
The Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe is a statutory body, established in terms of the Health Professions Act and is committed to protecting the public and guiding the professions.