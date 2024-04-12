Carpenter (Grade: 11)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and peri-enced personnel to fill the post, which has arisen in the Engi-neering Department. The Carpenter shall be reporting to the Works and Maintenance Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparation of carpentry Bill of Quantities.

Construction of roofs on council new projects.

Maintenance of existing council properties.

Recommending correct carpentry related works materials.

Performing planned works as assigned by the Works and Maintenance officer including assessing fitness of Council roofs, ceilings, doors and office furniture.

Installation of fencing is an added advantage.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the Works and Maintenance Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

Journeyman class two in carpentry and joinery.

Should have 5'0' levels including Mathematic and English is an added advantage.

Clean class 4 driver's license is an added advantage Certificate in carpentry and joinery.

At least 2 years of proven experience is an added advantage.

Ability to interpret building plans a must Able to work under very minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in own handwriting accompanied by certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to be submitted through email at: townsecretary@rusapetown.org.zw or through post or hand delivery to the undersigned:

TOWN SECRETARY