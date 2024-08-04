Case Officer (Harare)
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancy that have arisen within First Mutual Health Company.
Reporting to the Managed Care Supervisor.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing input to Managed Care Supervisor on contract negotiations and cost management
- Providing expert advice to members on disease and drug intake.
- Providing recommendations on hospital stays and disease patterns to Managed Care Supervisor
- Giving input in the development of processes to ensure compliance related to drug intake
- Monitoring and reminding clients on chronic medication on drug adherence.
- Sourcing medication for clients per request.
- Providing weekly and monthly reports on managed cases and home or hospital visits to Managed
- Care Supervisor.
- Requesting for completed service necessity forms from hospitals for long stays and specialized
- units e.g. ICU admissions.
- Random hospital visiting to ascertain on authorized admissions.
- Coordinating activities in developing, implementing and sustaining an acceptable case
- management environment and culture.
- Conducting continuous and periodic risk training.
- Advising pharmacies, doctors and hospitals on correct invoicing procedures.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 2 years’ experience in a similar or related environment.
- Post basic qualification in Counselling, Trauma management an added advantage
- Knowledge of business policies, processes and procedures, legal compliance and claims environment.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- High standard of accuracy with attention to detail.
How to Apply
Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw
Applications should be sent by and not later than 04 August 2024.
Applications should be sent by and not later than 04 August 2024.

NB: Clearly label the position you are applying for in the subject line. First Mutual Holdings Limited is an equal opportunity employer which does not discriminate on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex, gender, national origin, age and disability status. The Group encourages applications from competent people of different demographic groupings. We foster a work environment that is inclusive and diverse where every idea and perspective is valued.
First Mutual
First Mutual Holdings Limited is a leading financial management group in Zimbabwe offering services in risk management, wealth creation and wealth management in the insurance sector.