Case Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancy that have arisen within First Mutual Health Company.

Reporting to the Managed Care Supervisor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing input to Managed Care Supervisor on contract negotiations and cost management

Providing expert advice to members on disease and drug intake.

Providing recommendations on hospital stays and disease patterns to Managed Care Supervisor

Giving input in the development of processes to ensure compliance related to drug intake

Monitoring and reminding clients on chronic medication on drug adherence.

Sourcing medication for clients per request.

Providing weekly and monthly reports on managed cases and home or hospital visits to Managed

Care Supervisor.

Requesting for completed service necessity forms from hospitals for long stays and specialized

units e.g. ICU admissions.

Random hospital visiting to ascertain on authorized admissions.

Coordinating activities in developing, implementing and sustaining an acceptable case

management environment and culture.

Conducting continuous and periodic risk training.

Advising pharmacies, doctors and hospitals on correct invoicing procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 2 years’ experience in a similar or related environment.

Post basic qualification in Counselling, Trauma management an added advantage

Knowledge of business policies, processes and procedures, legal compliance and claims environment.

Ability to work under pressure.

High standard of accuracy with attention to detail.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw