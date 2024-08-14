Pindula|Search Pindula
Cashier (Matebeleland Region)

Tile & Carpet Centre
Aug. 15, 2024
Job Description

Customer service: Greet customers in a friendly and professional manner, provide excellent customer service, and assist them with any inquiries or needs.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Handling Cash Transactions.
  • Managing Cash Register.
  • Maintaining and managing Cash Drawer.
  • Inventory Management.
  • Reporting and Documentation of cash records Any other duties which may be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in accounting or any other related field.
  • A bachelors’ degree in accounting will be an added advantage.
  • At least 2 years experience as a cashier.
  • Proficient in Ndebele.

Other

How to Apply

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Send Your Resume to: hr@tileandcarpetcentre.co.zw cc: marvellous@tmcgroupcozim.com

NB: We reserve the right to close the applications early if we receive an adequate number of applications.

Deadline: 15 August 2024

Tile & Carpet Centre

Tile and Carpet Centre specialises in Floor & Wall Tiles, Carpets, Plumbing & Building Finishes, with branches Nationwide.

