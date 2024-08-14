Cashier (Matebeleland Region)

Job Description

Customer service: Greet customers in a friendly and professional manner, provide excellent customer service, and assist them with any inquiries or needs.

Duties and Responsibilities

Handling Cash Transactions.

Managing Cash Register.

Maintaining and managing Cash Drawer.

Inventory Management.

Reporting and Documentation of cash records Any other duties which may be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in accounting or any other related field.

A bachelors’ degree in accounting will be an added advantage.

At least 2 years experience as a cashier.

Proficient in Ndebele.

Other

How to Apply

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Send Your Resume to: hr@tileandcarpetcentre.co.zw cc: marvellous@tmcgroupcozim.com