Cashier (Matebeleland Region)
Tile & Carpet Centre
Job Description
Customer service: Greet customers in a friendly and professional manner, provide excellent customer service, and assist them with any inquiries or needs.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Handling Cash Transactions.
- Managing Cash Register.
- Maintaining and managing Cash Drawer.
- Inventory Management.
- Reporting and Documentation of cash records Any other duties which may be assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in accounting or any other related field.
- A bachelors’ degree in accounting will be an added advantage.
- At least 2 years experience as a cashier.
- Proficient in Ndebele.
Other
How to Apply
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Send Your Resume to: hr@tileandcarpetcentre.co.zw cc: marvellous@tmcgroupcozim.com
NB: We reserve the right to close the applications early if we receive an adequate number of applications.
Deadline: 15 August 2024
Tile and Carpet Centre specialises in Floor & Wall Tiles, Carpets, Plumbing & Building Finishes, with branches Nationwide.
