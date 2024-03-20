Cashiers x3

Job Description

The position exists to ensure timely receipting and collection of CAAZ revenue and its proper accounting in-line with CAAZ Accounting Procedures Manual and best practices.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing receipting function at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Victoria Falls International Airport and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport

Posting of all receipts, cash inputs and deposits.

Reconciliation of all cash collections.

Reconciling cash ledgers against manual receipts.

Liaising with the Assistant Accountant on all outstanding deposits on the monthly bank reconciliation statements and ensuring that all outstanding deposits are cleared by the 5th of the following month.

Advising the Assistant Accountant and Financial Accountant on possible cash management system improvements.

Providing excellent customer service and assist customers with their concerns.

Adhering to all Authority policies and procedures, including security protocols and cash handling policies.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 ‘O’ levels including English language, Maths, and any one of the following subjects Accounts, Commerce and Economics.

Studying towards any professional Accounting qualification.

Prior experience as a Cashier or in a similar role with at least one year of relevant working experience in an Accounting environment is essential.

Skills and Competences:

Must have sound understanding of accounting systems.

Knowledge of cashbook management.

Knowledge of Pastel with good analytical skills.

Excellent customer service skills.

Ability to handle cash transactions accurately and efficiently.

Trustworthy person.

Should be a self-starter with the ability to work under minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe is an equal-opportunity employer. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Interested candidates should submit applications and their Curriculum Vitae, including certified copies of educational and professional certificates to: recruitment@caaz.co.zw