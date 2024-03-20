Cashiers x3
Job Description
The position exists to ensure timely receipting and collection of CAAZ revenue and its proper accounting in-line with CAAZ Accounting Procedures Manual and best practices.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Managing receipting function at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Victoria Falls International Airport and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport
- Posting of all receipts, cash inputs and deposits.
- Reconciliation of all cash collections.
- Reconciling cash ledgers against manual receipts.
- Liaising with the Assistant Accountant on all outstanding deposits on the monthly bank reconciliation statements and ensuring that all outstanding deposits are cleared by the 5th of the following month.
- Advising the Assistant Accountant and Financial Accountant on possible cash management system improvements.
- Providing excellent customer service and assist customers with their concerns.
- Adhering to all Authority policies and procedures, including security protocols and cash handling policies.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 ‘O’ levels including English language, Maths, and any one of the following subjects Accounts, Commerce and Economics.
- Studying towards any professional Accounting qualification.
- Prior experience as a Cashier or in a similar role with at least one year of relevant working experience in an Accounting environment is essential.
Skills and Competences:
- Must have sound understanding of accounting systems.
- Knowledge of cashbook management.
- Knowledge of Pastel with good analytical skills.
- Excellent customer service skills.
- Ability to handle cash transactions accurately and efficiently.
- Trustworthy person.
- Should be a self-starter with the ability to work under minimum supervision.
Other
How to Apply
The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe is an equal-opportunity employer. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Interested candidates should submit applications and their Curriculum Vitae, including certified copies of educational and professional certificates to: recruitment@caaz.co.zw
OR
Human Resources and Administration Director Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport Level 3, New Terminal Building P. Bag 7716 Causeway Harare
NB: Failure to submit certified copies will result in disqualification.
Deadline: 30 March 2024
Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ)
The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) is responsible for the safety oversight of civil aviation activities in Zimbabwe. The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) published Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) in 19 Annexes which promote safety and global standardisation in international aviation. As a contracting state to ICAO, Zimbabwe has an obligation to ensure that all local civil aviation activities comply with the SARPs and it is done through the Directorates of Flight Safety and Standards and Aviation Security. Activities that are regulated include:
- Certification of airlines, charter companies, aircraft maintenance organisations, and aviation training organisations.
- Certification of aerodromes, air traffic services, air navigation services and all high-rise structures.
- Registration of aircraft.
- Licencing of aviation personnel.
- Approval and oversight of airport security programmes.