Chief Finance Officer (CFO) (Harare)

Job Description

Reporting to the Managing Director, the Chief Finance Officer will be responsible for overseeing all financial activities including but not limited to; budgetary control, producing financial and management accounts and reports, managing the cash flow and ensuring that all accounting activities adhere to statutory and financial regulatory requirements.

This cross-functional role provides expertise in the articulation of the finance philosophy within the organisation as well as leading discussions around the finance strategy including participation in the formulation of the overall organisation strategy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Design and implement corporate financial and investment strategy.

Co-developing the Bank's strategy.

Preparation of Board packs.

Coordination of year end audits, liaising with both Internal and External auditors. o Prepare financial budgets, monthly and annual financial statements & Design and implement cross functional financial controls.

Ensure proper functioning of day-to-day controls, periodic monitoring activities and timely resolution of financial risk issues.

Lead cross functional systems integration and update on an ongoing basis.

Implement digitalisation across functions.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree in Finance, Accounting or equivalent from a recognized University.

A qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) of which 5 years must be at strategic senior Financial Management Role.

Masters Degree in Business Administration (MBA) or MBL is a distinct advantage.

At least 10 years relevant post-graduate experience of which five years should be at managerial level.

Financial services sector/DFI experience is an added advantage.

Experience in managing a diverse team of finance professionals is essential.

Skills and Competencies: