Chief Web Master (Mutare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.

The ideal candidate will have a strong background in web development, team leadership, and project management.

Duties and Responsibilities

Lead and manage the web development team to design, develop, and launch new website features and projects.

Develop and maintain custom web applications using PHP, JavaScript, and frameworks like Laravel and React.

Integrate third-party systems and services with our university website and systems.

Ensure website security, performance, and scalability.

Collaborate with faculty and staff to develop custom solutions for academic and administrative needs.

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues.

Develop and implement website analytics and tracking.

Stay up-to-date with the latest web development trends, best practices, and technologies.

Manage website content and ensure consistency across all pages.

Develop and enforce web development standards and best practices.

Conduct regular website audits and recommend improvements.

Collaborate with marketing and communication teams to develop web-based marketing campaigns.

Provide training and support to faculty and staff on web development and content management.

Manage vendor relationships and contracts related to web development and services.

Develop and manage budgets for web development projects and initiatives.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Web Development OR Equivalent.

A minimum of 3 years of experience in web development, with a focus on PHP, JavaScript, and WordPress.

Experience with content management systems, web designing skills in UI & UX.

Expert-level knowledge of web development frameworks and technologies (Laravel, React, etc.).

Experience with systems integration and API development.

Strong leadership and team management skills.

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

Experience with agile development methodologies.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to: