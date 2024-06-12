CHIP Study Nurse(Chitungwiza)
Pangaea Zimbabwe is an independent Zimbabwean entity registered as a local PVO in Pangaea Zimbabwe strives to transform the lives of underserved populations by working to increase access to quality, responsive, evidence-based, client-centered comprehensive health services through facility and community engagement and policy advocacy.
The Combination HIV Prevention Project (CHIP) works towards improving PrEP uptake and building the capacity of healthcare workers to provide KP-friendly services in the target areas of Chitungwiza and Mazowe. It uses the hubs/ safe spaces model to deliver youth-friendly services and create PrEP demand in Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW) and Adolescent Boys and Young Men (ABYM) aged between 16-24 years and in their diversity. Pangaea Zimbabwe (PZ) is operating youth drop-in centers in Chitungwiza and Mazowe which offer both clinical services and non-clinical services (comprehensive sexuality education
Working under the general supervision of the program coordinator, the project nurse will be mainly responsible for ensuring the delivery of adolescent and youth-friendly primary care, as well as HIV- and SRH-friendly services, to study clients presenting to the facility. The position is 100% level of effort (LOE) and based at the Chitungwiza hub.
- Providing HIV testing and counselling services to adolescents and young people with linkage to preferred and appropriate preventive and treatment services.
- Capturing data in standard M & E tools and registers.
- Providing PrEP services (Screening, Initiation and Counselling).
- Screening, counselling, and management of STIs.
- Assessment of family planning needs, counselling, and provision of contraception
- Treatment of minor ailments.
- Providing psychosocial support to young people.
- Referrals to other health service providers.
- Maintaining clinical inventory and stock cards.
- Preparing monthly work plan.
- Compilation and submission of weekly reports.
- Registration and compliance with regulatory boards.
- Attending and participating in stakeholders’ meetings and presenting progress reports.
- Interaction with organizations and government departments.
- Sensitization of local community leaders about study activities.
- Any other duties as assigned.
- Diploma or Degree in General Nursing.
- Registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe and in possession of a valid practicing certificate.
- Experience engaging with adolescent girls and boys, young women and men, preferred.
- Valid Certificate in Rapid HIV Testing and Counselling.
- Qualifications and experience in counselling services are an added advantage.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Ability to navigate electronic data collection systems (experience with ODK, REDCap, KoboCollect, or SurveyCTO)
- Ability to effectively manage and work as part of a team.
- Nonjudgmental attitude, humanitarian values, and ethics are absolute preconditions.
- Energetic, independent, and self-motivated.
- Good knowledge of spoken and written English (at least one relevant local language preferred).
Suitably qualified candidates can send their Curriculum Vitae and Application to: recruitment@pangaeazw.org on or before 13 June 2024. Only shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.
