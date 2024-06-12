CHIP Study Nurse(Chitungwiza)

Job Description

Pangaea Zimbabwe is an independent Zimbabwean entity registered as a local PVO in Pangaea Zimbabwe strives to transform the lives of underserved populations by working to increase access to quality, responsive, evidence-based, client-centered comprehensive health services through facility and community engagement and policy advocacy.

The Combination HIV Prevention Project (CHIP) works towards improving PrEP uptake and building the capacity of healthcare workers to provide KP-friendly services in the target areas of Chitungwiza and Mazowe. It uses the hubs/ safe spaces model to deliver youth-friendly services and create PrEP demand in Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW) and Adolescent Boys and Young Men (ABYM) aged between 16-24 years and in their diversity. Pangaea Zimbabwe (PZ) is operating youth drop-in centers in Chitungwiza and Mazowe which offer both clinical services and non-clinical services (comprehensive sexuality education

Working under the general supervision of the program coordinator, the project nurse will be mainly responsible for ensuring the delivery of adolescent and youth-friendly primary care, as well as HIV- and SRH-friendly services, to study clients presenting to the facility. The position is 100% level of effort (LOE) and based at the Chitungwiza hub.