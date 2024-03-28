CHIP Study Primary Counsellor (Chitungwiza)

Job Description

To deliver SRH services to AGYW, and ABYM in all their diversity who have been mobilised and referred to the hub by the CHIP Champions . To perform HIV testing and counselling of AGYW, and ABYM and link them to HIV prevention and treatment services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide quality HIV Testing Services at the community level and ensure linkages to HIV prevention, care, and treatment through working closely with facility nurses and Program Officers in the community and in the SHAZ!HUB.

Provide counselling and testing services to AGYW, and ABYM in all their diversity Link AGYW and ABYM to SRH services

Manning the hub and providing AGYW, ABYM, and Key Population-friendly services. Monitor all established safe hubs and ensure participants access youth-friendly SRH as per need

Support CHIP Champions and strengthening activities of the CHIP Champions activities

Supervise CHIP Champions in delivering sessions.

Support the facilitation of the sessions.

Supervise CHIP Champions in their PREP literacy session groups.

Return them to safe spaces for service provision.

Participate in KP outreaches.

Assist PREP champions in generating demand through PREP literacy sessions.

Form PREP support groups to promote PREP adherence.

Record and report activities at the community level using PZ M&E tools and submit to the Program Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate in Primary Counselling.

At least 2 years of experience in a similar role, SRH knowledge is an added advantage.

Should have 5 O’ Levels including English.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualifying for the role can submit their applications through our admin email: admin@pangaeazw.org.