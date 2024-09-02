Civil Engineering Graduate Trainee (Tsholotsho)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position. Duration: 2years.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing support to District Engineer in the Design, tendering process, construction supervision and management of a variety of (in-house and private contractors) road.

Wash and Construction Projects.

Conducting Civil Infrastructure condition inspection/surveys to determine scope of works for road, WASH Infrastructure upgrading/ rehabilitation interventions to address defects and problems.

Providing support on inspections civil infrastructure being done by individuals, developers etc.

Preparation of detailed Bills of Quantities for civil infrastructure rehabilitation or new construction.

Ensuring compliance with the Occupational Health & Safety guidelines as well as managing projects impacts on Environment.

Resolving and Processing contractor's claims, variation orders and payment certificates

Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

B.Eng in Civil and Water/Structural Engineering.

At least 1 year of industrial attachment.

Computer literacy.

Knowledge of AutoCAD/ Civil3D.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates are to submit their handwritten application letters, detailed CVs, Certified copies of Birth certificates, National IDs, and Academic and Professional Certificates to the undersigned on or before 2 September 2024. The applications should clearly state/indicate the position applied for.

The Chief Executive Officer