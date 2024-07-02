Claims Assessor (Harare)
Ultra-Med Health Care
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill in the position which has risen within Ultra-Med Health Medical Aid Society.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide quality service to clients by promptly and effectively assessing and processing claims and approval according to operations set standards.
- Manages routine daily claims administration work.
- Managing the process of a claim’s assessment.
- Providing empathetic customer service to clients and stakeholders.
- Conducting investigations and interviews to assess the claim, Reviewing documentation including medical records.
- Calculating and processing claim related payments.
- Preparing recommendations to reduce risk.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Risk Management and Insurance.
- Knowledge of excel.
- Minimum of 3 years experience in a similar position. Nursing background is an added advantage.
- Good oral and written communication skills Deadline oriented.
- Proficient in managing business correspondence.
Other
How to Apply
Qualified candidates should send their cvs to: sales@ultramedhealth.com
