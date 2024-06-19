Claims Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above position that has arisen in the organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Completes claim forms ensuring that all sections have been correctly filled.

Checks accuracy and completeness of claim forms.

Timely submission of claim forms to medical aids.

Transfers patient balances to medical aid accounts or corporate accounts in the system.

Attends to medical aid queries on claims.

Correct and re-submit claims for rejected claims.

Updates and circulates claims report weekly.

Ensures that all medical aid patients have been authorised on admission.

Ensures that completed claims conform to AHFoZ standards or other regulations as stipulated.

Participates in stock take.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate in Claims and Benefits Processing/ Accounting.

At least 1 - 2 years’ experience in a similar role within the health sector.

Experience with Health 263 will be an added advantage.

Attention to detail.

Good communication and personality skills.

Knowledge of computer applications such as word processing, spreadsheets and financial software

Organised.

Other

