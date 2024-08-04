Client Relationship Consultant: Grade C3 (Gweru)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancy that have arisen within First Mutual Health Company.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing an executable client servicing plan.

Communicating with clients on status of accounts and level of service received daily

Receiving and resolving queries received from service providers.

Identify and negotiate with competitively priced healthcare providers and recommends these to members.

Communicating policy and procedure changes to service providers.

Planning and conducting meetings with key service providers monthly to ensure correct satisfaction levels are maintained.

Planning and conducting workshops, health days, giveaways, hospital visits to enhance relationship with existing clients and service providers.

Receiving requests for accreditation of service providers and recommending their registration.

Fostering revenue growth through up-selling or cross-selling.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, business administration, or relevant field.

At least 3 years working experience in a similar role.

Good communication skills.

Relationship building skills.

Presentation and facilitation skills.

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw

Applications should be sent by and not later than 04 August 2024.