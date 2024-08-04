Client Relationship Consultant: Grade C3 (Gweru)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancy that have arisen within First Mutual Health Company.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Developing an executable client servicing plan.
- Communicating with clients on status of accounts and level of service received daily
- Receiving and resolving queries received from service providers.
- Identify and negotiate with competitively priced healthcare providers and recommends these to members.
- Communicating policy and procedure changes to service providers.
- Planning and conducting meetings with key service providers monthly to ensure correct satisfaction levels are maintained.
- Planning and conducting workshops, health days, giveaways, hospital visits to enhance relationship with existing clients and service providers.
- Receiving requests for accreditation of service providers and recommending their registration.
- Fostering revenue growth through up-selling or cross-selling.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in marketing, business administration, or relevant field.
- At least 3 years working experience in a similar role.
- Good communication skills.
- Relationship building skills.
- Presentation and facilitation skills.
Other
How to Apply
Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw
Applications should be sent by and not later than 04 August 2024.
NB: Clearly label the position you are applying for in the subject line. First Mutual Holdings Limited is an equal opportunity employer which does not discriminate on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex, gender, national origin, age and disability status. The Group encourages applications from competent people of different demographic groupings. We foster a work environment that is inclusive and diverse where every idea and perspective is valued.Generate a Whatsapp Message
First Mutual
First Mutual Holdings Limited is a leading financial management group in Zimbabwe offering services in risk management, wealth creation and wealth management in the insurance sector.