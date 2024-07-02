Client Relationship Manager: Employee Benefits (Harare)
Job Description
An exciting career opportunity has arisen within the Employee Benefits Department of CBZ Risk Advisory Services for the role of Client Relationship Manager – Employee Benefits . If you are eager to join a team of energized and passionate broking experts, this is a career opportunity for you.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Formulate departmental strategy for the Employee Benefits Department.
- Conduct annual business planning and forecasting.
- Prospect and sell Employee Benefits products or services and cross sell other company products.
- Identify life risks and prepare employee benefits solutions for corporate clients.
- Prepare Pension Fund and Employee Benefits Contracts, Policy wordings, Fund rules and regulations in consultation with Trustees.
- Provide risk advice to clients.
- Vet Life Assurance Companies, Asset Managers and Trustees, and build an approved list to deal with.
- Develop and implement effective Customer Relationship Management for the company.
- Recruit and build a team of competent Employee Benefits Consultants.
- Engage, negotiate and finalize Strategic Partnership agreements.Develop and maintain alternative distribution channels
- Develop and implement Policies, Procedures and Systems for the Employee Benefits department.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Risk Management and Insurance, Marketing or other Business Management field.
- A postgraduate professional qualification in Pensions management or related.
- At least 3 years experience in the financial services sector with 2 years’ experience in a pensions marketing role.
- Knowledge of local insurance industry including regulatory controls.
- Risk management.
- Analytical skills.
Other
How to Apply
If you meet the above criteria and wish to be considered, upload your application not later than Thursday 4 July, 2024.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
CBZ Holdings Limited
CBZ Holdings, whose full name is CBZ Holdings Limited, is a financial services conglomerate in Zimbabwe. It owns subsidiaries in banking, insurance, investments, wealth management, mortgages and retail finance.
The flagship business of the Group, CBZ Bank Limited, was founded in 1980. It was taken over by the Government of Zimbabwe in 1991, to avert looming liquidation and was renamed Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe Limited. The company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1998. In 2005, the company rebranded, creating CBZ Bank as the main business and CBZ Holdings Limited as the holding company.