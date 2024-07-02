Client Relationship Manager: Employee Benefits (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen within the Employee Benefits Department of CBZ Risk Advisory Services for the role of Client Relationship Manager – Employee Benefits . If you are eager to join a team of energized and passionate broking experts, this is a career opportunity for you.

Duties and Responsibilities

Formulate departmental strategy for the Employee Benefits Department.

Conduct annual business planning and forecasting.

Prospect and sell Employee Benefits products or services and cross sell other company products.

Identify life risks and prepare employee benefits solutions for corporate clients.

Prepare Pension Fund and Employee Benefits Contracts, Policy wordings, Fund rules and regulations in consultation with Trustees.

Provide risk advice to clients.

Vet Life Assurance Companies, Asset Managers and Trustees, and build an approved list to deal with.

Develop and implement effective Customer Relationship Management for the company.

Recruit and build a team of competent Employee Benefits Consultants.

Engage, negotiate and finalize Strategic Partnership agreements.Develop and maintain alternative distribution channels

Develop and implement Policies, Procedures and Systems for the Employee Benefits department.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Risk Management and Insurance, Marketing or other Business Management field.

A postgraduate professional qualification in Pensions management or related.

At least 3 years experience in the financial services sector with 2 years’ experience in a pensions marketing role.

Knowledge of local insurance industry including regulatory controls.

Risk management.

Analytical skills.

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria and wish to be considered, upload your application not later than Thursday 4 July, 2024.

