Client Relationship Officer: Personal Lending Schemes (Harare)

Assist the Client Relationship Manager – Mortgage Lending in the acquisition and the growth of quality Loan Assets, liabilities, and fee services for the Mortgage Lending Market segment under Retail Banking Division in Zimbabwe by implementing agreed client relationship strategies, preparation of call reports, proposals, and other various reports within the Mortgage sales division which include daily, weekly and month end. Effectively manage client relationships, service and sales within the acceptable risk, regulation, legal and compliance framework. The job will entail interaction with external holders such as Outsourced partners, Employers, and internal stakeholders such as branch staff, colleagues in the Insurance companies and other employees within CABS.
- Assisting the CRM in creating new mortgages and schemes which will include customer calls & visits, preparation of call reports and proposals for schemes.
- Management of individual clients under a corporate scheme through administering their loan applications, checking for documentation completeness, credit checks and preparing their write ups for consideration.
- Work closely with back-office operations to ensure timely disbursements of loans, processing of loan repayments after they are remitted by the employer, and query resolution.
- Works closely with Credit Department to launch programmes with the objective of extending offering to new segments.
- Monitoring of advanced loans for adherence to loan covenants and performance.
- Preparing monthly reports for the bank and pension schemes advising issues such as application pipeline, number of loans, aggregation of the loan balances, advising the instalments due.
- Implement agreed plans and manages sales, marketing, and promotional initiatives for the acquisition of new business.
- Client relationship management, timeously resolve client queries.
- Cross selling of group products.
- Facilitate product training of branch staff on mortgages to enable them to effectively sell mortgages providers.
- Work with Branch Managers and Sales consultants to grow mortgage sales through joint meetings, product advise and provision of sales figures.
- Execute client specific marketing plans.
- Complies with anti-money laundering processes and practices and report any incidents in a timely manner.
Cross Selling (Required):
- Multiple products sold to clients through providing product partners with solid business opportunities.
Risk Management (Required): Risk and Controls – “loose rivets”
- Maintains and builds a portfolio of clients with an acceptable risk/reward ratio.
- Works within the confines of the risk management framework.
Client Team Management (Excellence):
- Achieve agreed turnaround times for mortgages loans.
- Holistic solutions to be identified and work commitments to be achieved through teamwork and collaboration within fellow colleagues in the department,
- Quality loans to be onboarded and NPL for Mortgages Portfolio should be less than or equal to 5%.
Legal, regulatory, economic and compliance:
- Ensure compliance with the Group's standards and regulatory requirements pertaining to Money Laundering and KYC.
- Exercise due care and diligence on matters related to Money Laundering and KYC in the Day-to-day operations, which include account opening and reviews, transaction monitoring, reporting suspicions, customer communication, implementing new requirements, updating, and revising operating procedures, acquire relevant knowledge and training, provide support to superiors and fellow team members.
- Ensure compliance with terms/covenants of sanction, CABS credit policy, local underwriting standards, standing instructions and regulatory requirements through regular monitoring and reporting procedures.
- Monitor legal and regulatory developments that impact risk and lending policies in Zimbabwe.
- Ensure that all approved facilities are KYC compliant.
- Bachelor of Commerce Honours (BCom Hons): Finance And Banking (Required).
- University degree such as Banking, Finance, Economics, Marketing, Business Studies, or as majors backed with formal banking and management training.
- Minimum of 2 years of Banking experience in a similar roles with proven client banking skills.
- The job holder must have strong people skills to manage relationships with clients.
- Good communication skills both written and oral required in preparing reports and proposals.
- Very good knowledge of the Group's Policy, Standards, local regulations, and legislation .
- Skills: Banking, Client Relationship Building, Loan, Mortgage Lending, Relationship Management.
