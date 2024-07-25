Client Relationship Officer: Personal Lending Schemes (Harare)

Job Description

Assist the Client Relationship Manager – Mortgage Lending in the acquisition and the growth of quality Loan Assets, liabilities, and fee services for the Mortgage Lending Market segment under Retail Banking Division in Zimbabwe by implementing agreed client relationship strategies, preparation of call reports, proposals, and other various reports within the Mortgage sales division which include daily, weekly and month end. Effectively manage client relationships, service and sales within the acceptable risk, regulation, legal and compliance framework. The job will entail interaction with external holders such as Outsourced partners, Employers, and internal stakeholders such as branch staff, colleagues in the Insurance companies and other employees within CABS.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting the CRM in creating new mortgages and schemes which will include customer calls & visits, preparation of call reports and proposals for schemes.

Management of individual clients under a corporate scheme through administering their loan applications, checking for documentation completeness, credit checks and preparing their write ups for consideration.

Work closely with back-office operations to ensure timely disbursements of loans, processing of loan repayments after they are remitted by the employer, and query resolution.

Works closely with Credit Department to launch programmes with the objective of extending offering to new segments.

Monitoring of advanced loans for adherence to loan covenants and performance.

Preparing monthly reports for the bank and pension schemes advising issues such as application pipeline, number of loans, aggregation of the loan balances, advising the instalments due.

Implement agreed plans and manages sales, marketing, and promotional initiatives for the acquisition of new business.

Client relationship management, timeously resolve client queries.

Cross selling of group products.

Facilitate product training of branch staff on mortgages to enable them to effectively sell mortgages providers.

Work with Branch Managers and Sales consultants to grow mortgage sales through joint meetings, product advise and provision of sales figures.

Execute client specific marketing plans.

Complies with anti-money laundering processes and practices and report any incidents in a timely manner.

Cross Selling (Required):

Multiple products sold to clients through providing product partners with solid business opportunities.

Risk Management (Required): Risk and Controls – “loose rivets”