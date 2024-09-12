Client Services Consultant (Harare)
Lancet Clinical Laboratories
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above menetioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- You will be Responsible for providing high quality services to internal and external Lancet clients by making sure that all clients' queries are attended to in a timeous and efficient manner.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in English and Communication or any other relevant qualification.
- At least two (2) years' work experience in a similar position.
- Ability to handle work- related pressure.
- Computer Literacy.
- Pay attention to detail.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their applications to: recruitment_jobs@aol.com no later than the 24 September 2024
Applications must include the following information: Copy of cv and qualifications, contact details, references, bio data, and expected salary package in a single file.
