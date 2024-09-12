Client Services Consultant (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above menetioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

You will be Responsible for providing high quality services to internal and external Lancet clients by making sure that all clients' queries are attended to in a timeous and efficient manner.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in English and Communication or any other relevant qualification.

At least two (2) years' work experience in a similar position.

Ability to handle work- related pressure.

Computer Literacy.

Pay attention to detail.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications to: recruitment_jobs@aol.com no later than the 24 September 2024

Applications must include the following information: Copy of cv and qualifications, contact details, references, bio data, and expected salary package in a single file.